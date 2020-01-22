Fig promotes Jill Landaker Grunes to lead production

Fig has elevated award-winning producer Jill Landaker Grunes to head of production.

Grunes, who started working at the creative shop on a freelance basis in 2016 and was brought on executvie producer in 2018, will now manage the production and business affairs departments. She will also lead the agency’s in-house studio and work closely with the creative, data, media and startegy teams.

Throughout her career at Fig, Grunes has played an integral role in productions for brands such as Vimeo, Spotify, Macy’s, Virgin Atlantic and CNN.

"I’ve loved growing with Fig these last few years and having the opportunity to work with such an exceptional integrated team," said Grunes in a statement, adding that she’s excited further build on the agency’s "reputation as creators of exceptional innovative stories."

Before Fig, Grunes founded Smartypants Pictures, where she produced indie award-winning films and branded content.

Earlier this month, Fig was named agency of record for real estate marketplace Zillow, replacing Deutsch LA.

This summer, Fig was also hired by Bowflex to help the fitness brand refresh its image.Fog is handlingn all advertising and creative for the brand, including TV, social and digital.