Fig to elevate 'thoughtfulness' of Children's Hospital Colorado

Fig, which rebranded from Figliulo&Partners last fall, has been hired as the brand, creative and media AOR for Children’s Hospital Colorado, with the goal of elevating the medical network’s reputation.

The new brand campaign will focus on the hospital’s skills and expertise, as well as its pediatricians and pediatric specialists - rather than pulling at the heart strings or using scare tactics.

"As a parent, I found it was both an inspirational and moving experience to visit the hospital. Every one of our team was blown away by the quality of care, and the thoughtfulness of the approach that surrounds that care," said Judith Carr-Rodriguez, CEO of Fig. "It will be our goal to bring that to life for parents who - luckily - haven't needed to visit Children's Colorado, and in a non-scary way, we want to position the hospital as there for them if the time comes. The category norms tend to be what we call sad-vertising or they feature the hospital as hero (vs. the category) and we think there's another more powerful way."

Fig won the account following a competitive review, run by The Real Story Group.

"Fig has a reputation for exceptional storytelling and we want to harness that to tell our story in a more powerful and differentiated way," said Children’s Colorado Marketing VP Charlotte Isoline in a statement.

She added: "We’re looking forward to an integrated media and creative approach that will leverage new messaging and channels to push our creative forward and have both parents and referring providers, better understand our breadth and depth of pediatric expertise."