Fiery indy JOAN Creative launches studio arm with full-suite production services

JOAN Creative has unveiled a new production arm to enhance the independent agency’s full-service model.

The new arm, which will be helmed by Daniel Marin following more than 15 years across Publicis and WPP, follows a powerful year for the shop which continues to grow in popularity among major brands.

"Today, we are officially debuting the unique suite of production services which we’ve developed over the past year," said JOAN co-founder and CEO Lisa Clunie. "By taking a strategic approach to any situation, and engaging talent across the world, our clients benefit from a full-service model for projects of all scales. What’s more, the endless array of production possibilities allows our creative department to really come alive."

JOAN Studios specializes in full-scale shoots and direct-to-client productions, including TV commercials, video content, documentaries, online advertising, social content, gaming and photography, for a range of JOAN's clients.

The arm has also developed a remote production model that the agency has fine-tuned over time. Engaging a global talent pool, JOAN Studios works remotely with creators to produce content, including video, CGI, motion graphics, photography, collage and hand-drawn art and illustration, all of which can be developed from the creators' respective studios, under the direction and guidance of JOAN Studios.

"I always push the team to look for unexpected, fresh solutions for brands in our creative thinking. JOAN Studios allows us to bring that spirit of innovation to our production approaches and partners," said Jaime Robinson, co-founder and CCO of JOAN.

Speaking of Marin, she added: "He has made stunning documentaries for pennies, is an expert in all things post-production and has a very exciting business mind. He brings vast connections and resources that have helped us to better serve the business we are winning. Also, I love him because he always tells me ‘yes.’"

Marin said: "JOAN is flipping advertising on its head. I’m delighted to be part of an agency with a truly unique perspective. Thus far it has been a great experience leading our group of production rebels who are dedicated to our philosophy of delivering absolute excellence defined by flawless execution, communication, budgeting and governance."