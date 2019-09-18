'Few have reached our level': Panera Bread's SVP Marketing on product supremacy

This might be the sexiest food ads you see all year.

Panera Bread is striving for category leadership as it launches new spots from Anomaly and Publicis Media to push its fall grain bowls.

"We naturally want to make people hungry for the food and hungry for the brand, which we feel we’ve accomplished by finding balance between shots of great tasting food and shots of real human moments that our consumers can connect with and can see themselves in," said Chris Hollander, SVP of marketing at Panera Bread.

"People eat first with their eyes, which is something we always take into consideration, and we believe the campaign communicates the craveability of the grain bowls."

This is the brand’s largest campaign to date.

It is capitalizing on changing consumer want for healthier options delivered at the same speed and convenience as a fast-food outlets by introducing two varieties of grain bowl.

Hollander continued: "We understand being a category leader involves leading from the front, setting the bar high and making sure we are being transparent, so our guests know the difference between real and perceived change.

"There are a lot of brands that say they offer good and good for you options. For example, two years back we went 100 percent clean -- meaning no artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors and no colors from artificial sources. Since then many others have made claims that they are moving toward clean, but few have actually reached our level."

Hollander praised the work with Panera’s agency partners.

He added: "We have a phenomenal partnership with Anomaly. They have been with us since creating the ‘Food As It Should Be" campaign in 2015. At the same time, we have brought in fresh thinking within the last year with the addition of Publicis Media. The combination of these two partners has been extremely powerful."