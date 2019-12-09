Ferrets and cheese slappers: TikTok's first end-of-year video

If you haven’t checked out TikTok yet, you can get a flavor for the social platform in its new year-in-review campaign that celebrates some of the most memed and talked about user-generated videos of the year.

TikTok worked with adam&eveNYC on the campaign, which is running on its own platform, as well as on Instagram and Twitter and digital OOH at key U.S. airports. To keep the buzz going, TikTok is asking its users to create their own end-of-year videos with the hashtag #YouMade2019.

Daniel Bonder and Dave Brown, joint-ECDs at adam&eveNYC said in a statement: "A traditional long-form end of year video didn’t feel right for a platform that went viral for its bite-sized bits of joy."

Get ready to check out carrot stilettos, time warpers and more in the video below.