Ferrero unwraps global media review

by Daniel Farey-Jones Added 2 hours ago

Nearly 100 markets believed to be up for grabs.

The Italian confectionery giant behind Nutella and Kinder has called its second major media planning and buying review within three years.

Ferrero has been aggressively expanding from Europe in recent years, opening a factory in China in 2015 and acquiring several US brands from Nestlé in 2018 and Kellogg in 2019.

In late 2019 it moved much of its media buying and planning, then estimated to be worth as much as $950 million globally, from PHD to Mindshare, including the key US portion.

However, a later review in the UK in 2020 did not go entirely smoothly. Both Starcom and incumbent PHD were considered and both initially failed to agree terms with Ferrero before Starcom was appointed.

A few months later, Starcom also won the business in China, from Dentsu Aegis Network (now Dentsu International) agency Carat.

Starcom is not believed to handle any other markets while Mindshare is believed to account for 20, including Italy, where Ferrero was founded in 1946.

Ferrero, Starcom and Mindshare declined to comment.

This story first appeared on Campaign UK.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS