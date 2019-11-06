Female marketer leadership at 'all time high,' says ANA study

The number of women in leadership marketing roles is "likely at an all time high," according to a new ANA study.

Research found that 52 percent of senior-level marketers are female, and women account for 47 percent CMOs by member companies surveyed by the advertising organization.

Meanwhile, male CMO are down from 55 percent to 53 percent compared to last year.

Part of the study reads: "Women comprise the majority of the marketing industry’s workforce – 64 percent according to the ANA board and AIMM member study, and 68 percent in the analysis of ANA overall membership. Both figures are higher than last year.

"All job levels skew female. It should be a concern that entry-level professional and mid-level lower end positions are both almost two-thirds female."

It goes on to question why more men aren’t entering advertising, adding: "The industry needs to understand why more young men are not entering (or remaining) in the marketing industry, and respond accordingly."

However, it is clear ethnic diversity remains dismally low.

Executives from diverse backgrounds fill only 12 percent of CMO roles today – down from 13 percent last year.

"Ethnic diversity is poor from the senior level on down, especially for African-Americans and Hispanic/Latino workers," the report states.

African-Americans comprise three percent of ANA member company CMOs. Meanwhile, Asians make up five percent and Hispanics/Latinos four percent.

For context, the ANA client-side membership is significantly female and white. The study is based on ANA overall membership, representing 15,306 individuals who provided gender identity and 13,781 who gave ethnic diversity information. A total of 26 companies took part.