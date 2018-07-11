'F*ck everyone': Planned Parenthood's middle finger to Trump

Congratulations, New Yorkers -- you have more sex than anyone else in America, and you should be proud.

To celebrate, Planned Parenthood has launched a new campaign to "Protect Our Freedom to F*ck" and tackle the unprecedented roll back of citizens’ rights by the Trump Administration.

It’s been created by BBH NY and is in direct response to ongoing federal threats to Planned Parenthood and the "domestic gag rule" recently proposed by the White House which could cut funding for reproductive healthcare providers. And with the recent retirement of Justice Kennedy, the right to access safe, legal abortion is on the line.

A video spot, directed by Randy Krallman from Smuggler, highlights New Yorkers’ passionate fight to be sexually active and stay safe in a bid to get Millennials to donate to Planned Parenthood.

The New York City branch provides a wide range of services that allow their patients and communities to take charge of their health and sexuality, including birth control, STD testing and treatment, gynecological care and wellness exams, as well as sexuality education including lessons on consent, LGBTQ inclusivity, and healthy relationships.

BBH's strategy and creative teams partnered with MODCo media to develop this powerful idea that covers online video, social content, digital display, OOH, print ads, retail partnerships, and a wide assortment of branded swag.

The campaign is designed to reach New Yorkers where and when it will be most relevant to them: when people are on dates, going out at night or having experiences where this message would be fun and meaningful. For example, Millennials will see the campaign when getting into a taxi late night or early morning; there are coasters, posters, condoms, and stickers in bars.