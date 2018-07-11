'F*ck everyone': Planned Parenthood's middle finger to Trump

by Oliver McAteer Added 23 hours ago

The healthcare provider launched a no-nonsense campaign with BBH NY.

Congratulations, New Yorkers -- you have more sex than anyone else in America, and you should be proud.

To celebrate, Planned Parenthood has launched a new campaign to "Protect Our Freedom to F*ck" and tackle the unprecedented roll back of citizens’ rights by the Trump Administration.

It’s been created by BBH NY and is in direct response to ongoing federal threats to Planned Parenthood and the "domestic gag rule" recently proposed by the White House which could cut funding for reproductive healthcare providers. And with the recent retirement of Justice Kennedy, the right to access safe, legal abortion is on the line.

A video spot, directed by Randy Krallman from Smuggler, highlights New Yorkers’ passionate fight to be sexually active and stay safe in a bid to get Millennials to donate to Planned Parenthood.

The New York City branch provides a wide range of services that allow their patients and communities to take charge of their health and sexuality, including birth control, STD testing and treatment, gynecological care and wellness exams, as well as sexuality education including lessons on consent, LGBTQ inclusivity, and healthy relationships.

BBH's strategy and creative teams partnered with MODCo media to develop this powerful idea that covers online video, social content, digital display, OOH, print ads, retail partnerships, and a wide assortment of branded swag.

The campaign is designed to reach New Yorkers where and when it will be most relevant to them: when people are on dates, going out at night or having experiences where this message would be fun and meaningful. For example, Millennials will see the campaign when getting into a taxi late night or early morning; there are coasters, posters, condoms, and stickers in bars.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us