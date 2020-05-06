FCB ups dynamic duo Karin Onsager-Birch and Simon White to co-lead West Coast

FCB North America has elevated two of its fierce leaders – Karin Onsager-Birch and Simon White – to co-presidents of the network’s West Coast operations.

Onsager-Birch and White will retain their previous responsibilities of chief creative officer and chief strategy officer, respectively. The duo succeeds former CEO Joe Oh, who has shifted to a global EVP advisory role.

"Based on the remarkable work Karin and Simon have done during their tenure running creative and strategy, it was a natural choice to elevate them to lead our San Francisco office," said FCB North America CEO Tyler Turnbull in a statement.

He added: "Both are incredible, world-class talents who have already contributed greatly to our success by delivering best-in-class, behavior-changing solutions for our clients. Promoting them to Co-Presidents will propel the agency to the next level."

Before FCB, Onsager-Birch was the creative chief of WPP's Blue Hive in London, while White was the strategy chief of FCB Inferno in London. They’ve both been at FCB West for about five years.

From the onset of their partnership, the duo has been a force of nature, even winning their first pitch together for the iconic Clorox brand. The team has also won clients like Dockers and Hotwire, and their work has won awards from Cannes Lions, The One Show, D&AD, Clios, The New York Art Director Show, The Effies and more.