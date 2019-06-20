FCB New York and RBK Communications take home Grand Prix at Cannes

A Grand Prix has been awarded to RBK Communications for its work creating the world’s first credit card that limits your spending based on carbon emissions.

RBK worked with H+K Sweden and Doconomy to invent Do Black. It was praised at Cannes Lions in the Creative eCommerce category.

Isobar picked up a Gold Lion in the same category for its KFC Christmas Pocket Store with Yum Brands.

Meanwhile, FCB New York took home a Grand Prix for its Whopper Detour work with Burger King in the Mobile category.

Other winners