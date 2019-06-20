FCB New York and RBK Communications take home Grand Prix at Cannes

A Grand Prix has been awarded to RBK Communications for its work creating the world’s first credit card that limits your spending based on carbon emissions.
RBK worked with H+K Sweden and Doconomy to invent Do Black. It was praised at Cannes Lions in the Creative eCommerce category.
Isobar picked up a Gold Lion in the same category for its KFC Christmas Pocket Store with Yum Brands.
Meanwhile, FCB New York took home a Grand Prix for its Whopper Detour work with Burger King in the Mobile category.
Other winners
- GS&P won gold for "Lessons In Herstory" for Daughters of the Evolution in the Mobile category.
- Area 23, an FCB Health Network, took him gold for "See Sound" with Wavio in the Mobile category.
- A Gold Lion was won by Ho Communication for "Pocket Franchise" with KFC in the Mobile category.
- Droga5 New York took home gold for "Bagelgate" with Kraft-Heinz in the Mobile category.
- Virtue’s "Address The Future" with clients Carlings won gold in the Mobile category.
- Isobar’s work with VW, "Snelweg Sprookjes," won silver in the Mobile category.
- "Burn that Ad" by DAVID for Burger King took home silver in the Mobile category.
- Droga5’s "IHOB" for IHOP won silver in the Mobile category.
- "No Need To Fly -- Around The World In Germany" by Ogilvy for German Rail won silver in the Mobile category.
- "One For Two" by BBDO for MARS took home silver.
- FCB New York took home a Silver Lion for its "Whopper Detour" with Burger King in the Creative eCommerce category.
- R/GA won a Bronze Lion for its "Hey Google, Ask Nike" work in the Creative eCommerce category.
- FCB Inferno took home a Bronze Lion for "Pay It Forward" with The Big Issue in the Creative eCommerce category and gold in the Mobile category.
- Veloretti placed bronze with "Car-2-Bike" in the Creative eCommerce category.
- AKQA took home bronze for its "Air Max Graffiti Stores" with Nike in the Creative eCommerce category.
- Dentsu won bronze for "Hagglebot" with Flipkart in the Creative eCommerce category.