What was your favorite NFL kick-off ad?

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 3 hours ago
(Credit: Getty Images)
(Credit: Getty Images)

Brands celebrated the return of football with partnerships with NFL players.

Several brands kicked off the National Football League season on Thursday with fresh new ads, marking a return to live events and fans in stadiums. 

Subway, StateFarm and Oakley were among the advertisers that partnered with NFL players on their creative work, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Many of the ads drew positive reactions from football fans.

Advertising budgets for this season are already  high. According to measurement company Edo, total ad spend for NFL kick-off night was up 16% over 2020. Next year’s Super Bowl LVI spots are already nearly sold out, according to NBC.

With football season in full swing, what was your favorite kick-off ad?

Drop a meme, gif or photo in our Twitter comments. 

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS