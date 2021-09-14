What was your favorite NFL kick-off ad?

Several brands kicked off the National Football League season on Thursday with fresh new ads, marking a return to live events and fans in stadiums.

Subway, StateFarm and Oakley were among the advertisers that partnered with NFL players on their creative work, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Many of the ads drew positive reactions from football fans.

Advertising budgets for this season are already high. According to measurement company Edo, total ad spend for NFL kick-off night was up 16% over 2020. Next year’s Super Bowl LVI spots are already nearly sold out, according to NBC.

With football season in full swing, what was your favorite kick-off ad?

Drop a meme, gif or photo in our Twitter comments.