Father’s Day 2021: 7 Campaign picks of the year

Father’s Day will look different this year as the U.S. slowly emerges from the pandemic.

Consumers are expected to spend $20.1 billion dollars this Father’s Day, an increase from $17 billion in 2020, according to Statista.

An estimated 75% of Americans are also planning on celebrating, according to the National Retail Foundation’s (NRF) annual Father’s Day survey conducted by Prosper Insight & Analytics. On average, families will spend $174.10 this Father’s Day.

Brands are taking advantage of the revived interest in the holiday with campaigns focused on giving back and plenty of humor.

Campaign US rounded up a few of our favorites:

Ad Council

Being a dad isn’t always easy, but the Ad Council believes fatherhood is about being there for your kids even in times of adversity. In collaboration with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families (ACF) and the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse, the #Dadication campaign shows the experiences of four real dads who are committed to their kids in the face of challenges such as addiction and immigration.

Aviation Gin

Ryan Reynolds makes a “Vasectomy” cocktail in a tutorial for Aviation Gin that puts a sarcastic spin on the joys of fatherhood.

“First, fill a tall glass with ice, the way children fill our lives with so much joy,” Reynolds quips while mixing the ingredients together. “Next, pour one ounce of cranberry juice—sweet—just like their little smiles. Then, pour three ounces of tonic, so bubbly, just like I feel every day I wake up after a long full night’s sleep.”

He pours himself a generous cup of the cocktail before correcting the amount to just one-and-a-half shots. “Now that is as refreshing as fatherhood,” he says. “Well, something I call the Vasectomy for no reason at all. Happy Father’s Day, everyone.”

Dove Men+Care

Being a father can be stressful, but Dove Men+Care wants fathers to prioritize their self-care.

The brand partnered with Headspace on a curated collection of meditations including Radical Self-Care, Compassionate Parenting, Letting Go of Work and more. Anyone who uploads their receipt from a Dove Men+Care product (through August 31) to DoveMenCare.com/Headspace will receive a free three-month trial for the meditation app.

Dove Men+Care also launched #DadsCare How To, a YouTube series created for dads, by dads who share their experiences and advice from all stages of fatherhood. The brand also released a book, “Dads (They Care A Lot),” in collaboration with author and illustrator Keith Negle, which turns storytime into a positive message of family and self-care. Dove Men+Care also created a film to encourage dads to reset over storytime with their kids.

Interflora

Flowers are one of the top gifts on Mother’s Day, but why can’t fathers join in on the flower fun? Interflora, a flower delivery service, is on a mission for men to experience the joy of floral arrangements this Father’s Day. According to Interflora’s Instagram poll, only 12% of men said they’ve ever been given flowers. And last Father’s Day dads received 99% fewer flowers than mothers did on Mother’s Day.

In the spot, fathers and fathers-to-be are surprised with their own bouquet of flowers, likely the first time they’ve received a bouquet in their lives. “Why should men miss out on beautiful blooms?” the tagline reads. “Help us change that this Father’s Day.”

Planters

Anthony Anderson and Mr. Peanut “shellebrate” dads’ little quirks in the music video, “Shake It Like Dad.” Some of the relatable dad-isms include “shaking a snack before throwing it back” and “mowing that grass in a criss-cross pattern.” Planters is inviting customers to celebrate their dad’s quirks on TikTok, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #NutsForDad and #Sweeps, and tagging Mr. Peanut. Ten winners will receive $10,000 for their dads.

SheaMoisture

SheaMoisture and rapper Taylor Bennet are celebrating Black fatherhood with an original lullaby, “Light Inside of You,” created by Kareem James, for families to pass down through generations. SheaMoisture and Black Love, Inc. are also sponsoring Father Noir, a series featuring prominent Black male role models, photographed by Erik Umphery and produced by Tommy Oliver. SheaMoisture is offering a limited-edition gift set available at Walmart stores and on Walmart.com for $14.88.

Oprah Winfrey Network

Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) spotlighted five dads in the Father’s Day special “OWN Spotlight: Honoring Our Kings – Celebrating Black Fatherhood,” hosted by Oprah Winfrey and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown. The memorable event was made even sweeter when OWN partnered with Hilton to host the fathers and their families at the Grand Wailea Waldorf Astoria in Maui.