Fast-Food brands send agencies to the top of R3’s January New Business League

Fast-food restaurants sent two media agencies to the top of R3’s New Business League rankings for January.

MullenLowe Group ranked No. 1 on both the U.S. and global Top 10 Creative Wins list after winning the KFC account. And Starcom headed the U.S. and global Top 10 Media Wins thanks to winning McDonald’s.

“It was a big month for” business with fast-casual restaurants, said Greg Paull, principal and founder of R3. “It just shows that it’s a very tough category, and marketers are looking for best-in-class agencies at all times.”

KFC worked with Wieden+Kennedy for seven years, during which the agency resuscitated Colonel Sanders, a character based on the actual founder of the restaurant.

“I know it sounds obvious in hindsight, but he had been out of play for 30 or 40 years, so it’s been a long time since they put him front and center of their campaigns, but it worked very well at the time. It created a lot of awareness and impact,” Paull said of Sanders’ reemergence.

But KFC in recent months hired a new CEO, Sabir Sami, and a new chief marketing officer, Nick Chavez.

“When a CMO changes, there is often a need to look for fresh agencies,” said Paull.

The win amounted to an estimated $15 million in revenue for MullenLowe, according to R3.

McDonalds moved its U.S. media buying and planning from OMD Worldwide, which is a subsidiary of Omnicom Group, to Starcom, part of Publicis Groupe. That win means an estimated $25 million in revenue for Starcom.

“Publicis Groupe have had an incredible run in the last two or three years in the U.S., picking up Walmart and Facebook and [Eli Lilly], and a number of other big clients,” said Paull. “This is just a continuation of that trend for them.”

Another interesting development in January was that six of the biggest wins among U.S. agencies were from companies looking for global contracts. For example, Siemens hired Saatchi & Saatchi for global creative work — an estimated $2 million win — and Tinder hired VaynerMedia as its global media agency, an estimated $1 million win.

The unusually large number of global wins for U.S. agencies is part of a trend of marketers looking to consolidate and “for efficiency and consistency’s sake, build up global partners,” Paull said. He also cited Coca-Cola’s November hiring of WPP as its “global marketing network partner,” when the company previously had used hundreds of agencies globally, as part of this trend.

“I think trends like that have shown up this month,” he said.