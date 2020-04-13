Farmers Insurance's Professor Burke brings a familiar voice to COVID-19 crisis

Farmers Insurance’s new commercial by RPA Los Angeles addresses COVID-19 on three different levels. It is emotionally supportive of nervous consumers, specifically informative about new insurance programs and self-deprecatingly light about the crazy road we have all been on.

The spot references the pratfalls and pitfalls that are a hallmark of Farmers’ "Hall of Claims" campaign, lifting a clip from a 2017 spot in which a billy goat head-butts a car. "In 90 years, we thought we’d seen it all," begins the spot, helmed by actor J.K. Simmons, who plays Professor Burke, an expert in the annals of insurance claims.

Hearing his familiar voice, a pitchman from ordinary times, conveys some comfort. The "Seeing It Through" spot quickly follows up the reference to past ads by stating, "but we haven’t seen this." A scene of a man in a face mask sums up the virus that is destroying lives, health and economies.

The spot highlights what Farmers is actually doing about it, such as a reduction in auto premiums as people are not driving as much, extending payment due dates to help the financially stressed, and expanding coverage for delivery drivers "who are carrying us through."

The spot opens and closes with Burke and a companion briskly walking through the Hall of Claims, the campaign’s motif of a museum of insurance artifacts, reinforcing the seasoned perspective that this, too, shall pass.