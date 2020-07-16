Farewell note from Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein

Dear adland,

I have so many emotions and thoughts running through my head as I write this… my final piece as the editor of Campaign US.

It’s truly bittersweet. From launching Female Frontier Awards and Power of Purpose to focusing on the pillars of diversity and inclusion, gender equality, ageism and social good, I’ve enjoyed every minute of my journey leading this publication and giving it the voice it has today.

One-Word Answers, Are We There Yet?, Annual Agency Maternity/Paternity Report, Marketing Disruptors List -- I’m so proud of my team at Campaign for developing these and other editorial series over the last few years.

And all of these fun features, in-depth analyses, breaking news and successful events wouldn’t have been possible without our incredible readers and subscribers -- your support has never gone unnoticed.

I’ve always appreciated learning from you and hearing from advertising and marketing professionals of all ages and experience levels. Perhaps what I’m most pleased about is that I’ve seen some positive changes in the industry over the last year or two, such as improvements on parental leave policies as well as diversity efforts (though we all know much more needs to be done).

While I’m sad to walk away from a brand I’ve helped shape and steer, I couldn’t pass up on another opportunity that came my way.

I’m sure the next editor of Campaign US will carry on the tone, ethos and spirit of the publication here in the states, powered by the brand’s incredible presence in the U.K. and Asia.

In my new role, which will be announced next week, I’ll still have one foot in advertising and marketing. I’ll continue to be a champion for creativity and an advocate for the industry, and I’ll keep pressing for necessary change and progress among agencies, marketers and much more.

This isn’t goodbye - it’s the start of a new adventure, both for myself and Campaign US.

So, adland, I’ll leave you with this: Be bolder, be braver, be better. Give a platform for those whose voices need to be heard; push yourselves and each other out of your comfort zones; and most importantly, use your passion and power to make this industry the best it can possibly be.

Until next time,

Lindsay Stein