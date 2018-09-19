Fantastic interns and where to find them

Building a talent pipeline is a challenge a lot of fast-growing companies face, and an internship program is a great way of attracting bright, eager, and enthusiastic talent to join your forces. But with the season of pumpkin-spiced lattes and cooler temperatures upon us, and summer interns wrapping up their final projects—must companies wait until next year to look for fresh talent to support their teams?

Absolutely not.

Quite often, we think of summer as the best time to bring in interns, targeting college students and recent graduates. However, with college programs offering more and more flexibility in their schedules, there are lots of bright intern candidates looking to get their first hands-on experience year-round.

At Mirum, we’ve been running an internship program for several years now, and we’ve brought some of our interns onboard, and many are still part of the family. In fact, we’ve just completed our summer internships for 2018, but this year we decided to take a different approach with our program, and have some lessons learned that are worth sharing.

This year, we invested more time researching internship programs and what makes them successful. The results inspired us to change course -- instead of siloed responsibilities, we implemented a program that included a variety of hybrid roles, like project management and client services intern, strategy and marketing, and other experimental mixes. The idea was to expose our interns to all aspects of digital agency operations, and have them work with peers from different Mirum offices across our network. We developed a mentorship program, a volunteering initiative, a speaker series. Next was finding the talent to fit.

With our marketing and creative team, we brainstormed how to attract the right candidates. We hadn’t used Instagram Stories in our recruitment efforts before, but decided to give it a try, given that we were targeting Gen Z, who are known for their fast-paced media habits. We adjusted the copy of our standard job descriptions, which normally didn’t talk about the cool things our CEO is doing or how much we all love ping-pong. A week later, we had our LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram posts up and running, sharing the opportunities we had to offer. Then we sat back, eager to see how our new approach would work.

Long story short, we went from a few to more than 4,300 applications for nine intern positions in just under two weeks.

Keep in mind, overwhelming success with the kind of reach we had will lead to an overwhelming selection process -- paradox of choice! An average of almost 500 candidates per internship position? To quote Gladwell’s Outliers, "success is not a random act." This was clearly an outlier. Here are a few things about the program and how it was promoted that hopefully you’ll find useful in designing your own strategy.

Purpose

It was important for us to understand not only what we wanted out of the interns, but what they wanted out of the internship. In the job description, we made it very clear: there will be no donut buying and coffee fetching, but real work, and the interns would be compensated for their time and effort.

Gen Z is exuberant about what they do; they’re full of passion and energy, they want to feel useful and engaged, and most of all, they want their work to be meaningful. We made sure our messaging was clear: At Mirum, we make what’s next, and we encourage the entrepreneurial spirit and contributing disruptive ideas.

Culture

An engaging and welcoming culture resonates with interns. It’s important that anyone who might be joining your company know what you stand for and what it’s like to be part of your community. The interview process for our program focused a lot on the cultural fit of candidates: what are you reading, what gets you excited to come to work every day, what would you do if you won the Powerball lottery? My favorite answer? Build a house on a mountain and open a Chipotle restaurant next to it.

We took the time to explain not only our agency’s capabilities and organizational structure, but who we are, our strategy and mission, and examined how the interns’ values aligned with ours. It’s a symbiotic feedback loop of sorts: the interns want to come work for a great company, and great companies want great people to work for them, so that more great people want to join.

Sincerity

Gen Z craves authenticity, so we wanted the interns to know that our program was crafted with care and sincerity; when we promoted it, the tone and messaging had to be real. No stock pictures on Instagram Stories, no dummy text in the job description, no dreadfully official interviews. When we asked the interns for feedback on their application and interview process, a common theme was the importance of establishing a genuine and human connection with the company right away. Starting with the tone of the job description, followed by prompt and warm communication leading up to the interview, the aim was to make all candidates feel comfortable and welcomed.

Inclusiveness

Gen Z wants to work for companies where diversity is celebrated and nurtured. This isn’t, of course, intern- or generation-specific: recent research by London Business School experts finds that employees who feel free to express their authentic selves in the workplace are more likely to perform better, support their colleagues, and show a higher level of commitment to the company.

In the job description, we talked about how Mirum’s internship program is borderless, with interns across our offices working closely together. In fact, the reach of our program went as far as the Alps -- we found one of our interns in Lausanne, Switzerland! In the true spirit of celebrating diversity, one of the very first projects we had our interns support was coming up with marketing and social media ideas for pride month.

In the end, if you want to attract top talent for your internship, you’ll want to create a program that speaks the language of Gen Z and uses the right tools to reach as many of them as possible. Don’t limit yourself to summer internships: with the right program and promotion tools, attracting quality candidates for your talent pipeline can happen year-round.

For us, getting the program in front of a large number of candidate -- which resulted in over 4,000 applications -- was only step one. Along with focusing on finding the best talent, focus on giving them the tools, training, guidance and support to grow them into the fantastic beasts that will help you create brilliant work and make what’s next!

Elina Enikeeva is the operations manager at Mirum.