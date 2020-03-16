Fans okay "Colores" album launch while Guess postpones collaboration

Marketers are making decisions on the fly as coronavirus quarantines are radically changing consumer behavior. The multifaceted "Colores" launch by reggaeton star J Balvin serves as an on-the-spot case study of how campaigns are being adapted in real-time.

In addition to the forthcoming "Colores" album, Balvin partnered with Guess for a capsule collection of brightly colored clothing for men, women and kids that was to be sold through Guess’ retail outlets and wholesale accounts.

The album is still a go, but the apparel maker postponed the GUESS x J Balvin clothing launch because it shut down retail outlets while people are social-distancing.

Because it is such a sensitive time for marketers, last week Balvin asked his fans on Instagram if releasing an album during the pandemic was the right thing to do. Some 30,000 fans told him yes, so the March 20 release date remains...for now.

The question hit home as Balvin’s label, Universal Music Group, shut down its Santa Monica, Calif., headquarters late last week after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. This week, it announced its chairman and chief executive, Lucian Grainge was hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Guess campaign, which was shot in Balvin’s native Colombia, was set to break in fashion and lifestyle magazines, online, out of home and on Guess’s social platforms. Guess, which handles much of its marketing in-house, can pull digital marketing, the rest is to be determined.

As of November 2019, Guess operated 1,174 retail stores across the Americas, Europe and Asia and via partners and distributors operated 569 additional retail stores worldwide

In fiscal 2019, Guess, based in Los Angeles, enjoyed better sales in Europe and Asia than it did in the United States. Store closures in the U.S. affected numbers, but overall, the brand’s revenues grew globally by 10.4 percent to $2.6 billion.