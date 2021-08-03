Fandom has a new look

Wiki-hositng site Fandom, which features entertainment content for dedicated fans of fictional “worlds,” unveiled new branding on Tuesday.

The site, which hosts discussion hubs for fans of the Marvel Comic Universe, Harry Potter, Minecraft and The Walking Dead, among other franchises, has a new logo, tagline and visual identity.

The new identity includes a brightly-colored, redesigned website and social media pages filled with content about movies, shows, costume play (cosplay) and games. The brand’s new logo, designed internally, depicts a brightly colored heart in the center of a flame to portray fan passion.

With the tagline “for the love of fans,” the rebrand creates a cohesive, consistent message about the brand for the first time, said CMO Stephanie Fried.

To support the rebrand, Fandom will post content across its social channels that takes viewers behind the scenes, revealing the faces behind the brand and what they do, as well as Fandom’s brand purpose.

“We power people's fandoms,” Fried said. “That passionate heart and love at the center of it really brings that to life.”

It’s the first time Fandom has gone to market with such a bold brand message, both externally and internally, she added.

Content will also feature influencers that use Fandom, but Fried declined to go into more detail because the campaign is still in development.

Fandom will sell ads on its new site and is actively courting brands. The site has more than 315 million unique visitors each month, 250,000 fan-powered wikis, and over 30 million pages of content.