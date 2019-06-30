Facebook's David Fischer takes rein of Ad Council's board

Facebook Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer is taking a one-year post as the chair of the Ad Council’s board, succeeding GE Chief Marketing Officer Linda Boff.

Fischer, who joined the Ad Council Board of Directors in 2011 and became a member of the Executive Committee in 2012, previously held the vice chair role of the board.

In addition to driving the Ad Council’s missions and initiatives around social good and societal change, Fischer will oversee the Ad Council’s 2019 Annual Public Service Award Dinner in New York in December (humbly called the "Ad Prom" by industry insiders).

At Facebook, Fischer has played a key role in amplifying the reach and influence of Ad Council campaigns. The tech giant donates media, provides creative production services through Facebook Creative Shop and employs its technologies and ad products to support Ad Council efforts.

"David’s commitment to purpose driven marketing has been invaluable to the Ad Council and our social good campaigns," said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council, in a statement. "With David’s leadership, we will continue to use the most innovative tools and technologies to drive measurable impact on the most important issues facing our country."

Prior to his nearly 10-year stint at Facebook, Fischer worked at Google as the VP of global online sales and operations. Before that, he was deputy chief of staff of the U.S. Treasury Department. Fischer also previously served as associate editor at U.S. News & World Report.