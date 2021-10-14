Can Facebook still save its reputation? Does it even matter?

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 5 hours ago
(Credit: Getty Images)
Campaign US readers think the company still has time. But what about its intentions?

Campaign US readers believe Facebook might still be able to save its reputation and turn the tide in the face of app outages and a government probe into harmful practices at the company. 

In the weeks since The Wall Street Journal published troubling revelations about the company in the Facebook Files series, Facebook’s damage control has been swift. 

Since former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen (pictured above) testified before Congress that the company perpetuates harmful content and knows that Instagram is bad for teen mental health, the company has chosen to pause work on Instagram for Kids. It also says it is working on a “take a break” and “nudge” features that would encourage teens to take time off from the app, or look at other content when its algorithm deems behavior on the app might be harmful. 

But as Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot duly noted, there is no timeline for the features to released, nor details about how they will work. And the Instagram features only address one of the issues raised about one of Facebook’s platforms. Facebook also continues to play defense, recently limiting employee access to some internal messaging boards. (Coincidence?) 

Still, Facebook has advertisers on the hook, and many can’t seem to break away from its huge, locked-in audience, regardless of the platform’s motivations. 

But how many times can a cycle repeat before it gets old? 

