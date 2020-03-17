Facebook pledges $100 million in support for small businesses

Facebook is doing its part to assist businesses impacted by Covid 19 with a $100 million grant program for 30,000 small businesses in 30 countries around the world.

For restaurants, bars, and everything in-between forced to shutter due to social distancing measures put in place by world governments, income will be scarce going forward.

With no concrete timeline on when these small businesses can reopen, some will undoubtedly have to close permanently.

Facebook’s small business program is aimed at keeping the lights on in at least 30,000 of these businesses, as well as setting up virtual training programs to help deal with the realities of the current global situation.

"People across the globe are stepping up, rising to the enormous challenge in front of us," said chief operating officer of Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg in a post.

"We want to do our part too. Small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities, and many of the people who run these businesses are heavily affected by the crisis – especially as more and more people sensibly stay home," she continued.