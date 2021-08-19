Facebook and the IPC spotlight sports in global disabled communities

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics united people around the world with a sense of camaraderie, passion and focus.

Sports are also an important part of disabled communities, which boast their own superstar athletes. So Facebook partnered with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to launch the #WeThe15 film series via Facebook Watch on Thursday ahead of the Paralympic Games on August 24.

The four-part docu-series supports #WeThe15, a new global human rights movement which advocates to end discrimination against people with disablities, who make up 15% of the world’s population, or one billion individuals.

“As a global society, we must come together to support marginalised communities like the 15% of people with a disability around the world,” Peter Hutton, director of sports partnerships at Facebook, said in a press statement. “That is why we’re supporting the #WeThe15 movement through this film series. The series demonstrates how Facebook plays an instrumental role in how communities grow and come together online — and the real-world impact that can have offline.”

Each episode focuses on how sports made a positive impact on disbaled communities around the world. Episode one spotlights Surf For All, a New York-based non-profit that helps people from all walks of life enjoy surfing. It features Dylan Hronec (aka the “Surfing Samurai”), an adaptive surfer from New York, and Surf For All co-founder Cliff Skudin. Adaptive surfing uses different techniques and equipment that allows people with varying disabilities to surf and compete at a high level.

In the episode, Hronec recalls how he fell in love with surfing and how Facebook helps adaptive surfers discover the community and stay connected.

“I'm 29 years-old and when I was first growing up, the internet wasn't what it is now,” Hronec told Campaign US. “You needed to know someone who knew somebody else to get involved. Now with the internet and social media, campaigns like this showcasing adaptive athletics makes it more readily available and people are aware of the different resources, so it's special.”

Facebook has been instrumental in helping Surf For All become the thriving community shown in the episode, Skudin said.

“Facebook is a great tool to communicate with like-minded people, such as athletes, volunteers, instructors and families about upcoming events or day-to-day updates, or share an incredible story that may resonate with and inspire someone who may have a similar challenge,” Skudin said.

Hronec hopes his story will shed light on athletes with disabilities.

“Hopefully, there's at least one person that sees it who may have some preconceived notions about people with disabilities,” he said. “What I'm able to do when I'm surfing [as well as] outside of the water, may break down those stigmas and make the world a better place,” he said.

The #WeThe15 film series also includes stories from the U.K., Brazil and New Zealand. The series is available to stream via Facebook Watch on the Paralympic Games Facebook page.

On Thursday, #WeThe15 launched a global campaign in collaboration with Adam & Eve/DDB’s for the International Paralympic Committee. The spot shifts the narrative away from stereotypes that classify the disabled community as “other.”