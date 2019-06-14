Facebook announces new global agency roster and diversity push

Facebook has hired Wieden + Kennedy, Leo Burnett, Ogilvy, BBDO and Droga5 to work on different parts of its business as the company aims to better engage with consumers and focus more on diversity.

The announcements, first reported by the Wall Street Journal this morning, come about nine months after former HP CMO Antonio Lucio took on the post of global marketing chief at Facebook.

"Today we’re sharing our plans to enlist new lead creative agencies for each of our Apps, as well as implement diversity and inclusion requirements across these partners," Facebook said in a statement. "This reflects significant change, not only in our shift to focus on direct-to-consumer marketing, but also in our agency ecosystem and engagement model with the intent to build strong, accountable, world class partnerships."

Facebook’s global agency lineup now includes: Wieden + Kennedy for the Facebook app, Leo Burnett for Facebook Messenger, Ogilvy on Instagram, BBDO for WhatsApp and Droga5 for corporate brand and reputation work.

Agency statements below:

Wieden + Kennedy: "We've been Facebook's partner for years and we look forward to continuing to use our creativity to shine a light on the power of bringing people together."

Leo Burnett President and CCO Britt Nolan: "Partnering with Facebook throughout the years has really helped Leo Burnett establish our leadership as a digitally enabled creative agency. Now, we’re thrilled to be shifting that partnership and putting our talents to use for them. We’re proud to count Facebook as a client and looking forward to taking our relationship to the next level."

Ogilvy New York President Lauren Crampsie: "As a creative network that makes every aspect of a brand matter to every individual it touches, we are humbled to embark upon this very important partnership—where the diversity of our teams will play a paramount role and our next generation of leaders will shine," said

BBDO President and CEO Andrew Robertson: "WhatsApp has brought private messaging to more than 1.5 billion people in 180 countries and we’re thrilled to work with this team to help communicate the great value this product brings to people around the world."

Droga5 Managing Director Dan Gonda: "We are excited at the opportunity to partner with Facebook at this important time in their company journey and we look forward to fully flexing our strategic and creative know-how, to tackle the challenge and bolster their business."

Additionally, Facebook is requiring its agencies to put plans or programs in place to drive diversity and female representation at their companies. Lucio had similar requirements and diversity initiatives for his agency partners at HP.

On the production side, Facebook has announced its support of Free the Bid to increase the number of females behind the camera. The company also plans on hiring at least one production assistant per shoot in New York or Los Angeles from nonprofits that offer job skills to underrepresented minority groups, such as Manifest Works, Made in New York, Veterans in Media and Entertainment and Lights! Camera! Action!