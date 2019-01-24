Facebook adds brands safety certification for partners

In an ongoing effort to improve security measures for its advertisers, Facebook has announced a new brand safety certification platform for its marketing partners.

The capability allows Facebook to certify companies that are offering proprietary solutions that will help its advertisers review their content and better manage brand safety controls for campaigns. DoubleVerify and OpenSlate are the first two companies to be certified in the Facebook Marketing Partners (FMP) program.

"Our brand safety capability for Facebook Marketing Partners will help advertisers connect with trusted third parties like DoubleVerify and OpenSlate to apply their preferred controls to campaigns," said Gene Alston, VP of partnerships at Facebook, in a statement. "We know there's more we can do to address the varied brand safety preferences of our advertisers, and will continue enabling partners to build new solutions and meet those needs."

In a Facebook blog post earlier today, the social network also pointed to its other safety solutions, such as publisher lists and publisher delivery reports that advertisers can use to creative block lists, which remove specific publishers and apps from ad delivery on the social platform.

The blog adds that DoubleVerify "provides marketing measurement software, data and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world's largest brands and media platforms," while OpenSlate’s "independent content ratings system enables marketers to visualize, optimize and automate targeting decisions on the world’s largest video platforms."