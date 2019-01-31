Face Sweater: The garment you may not want but definitely need

Look us in the eye and tell us this isn’t the most innovative product you’ve seen all year.

It’s called the Face Sweater and was deemed way too cutting edge for CES 2019.

Minneapolis-based creative agency Periscope created the thick, warm fuzzy necessity in response to the apparent ice age half of America is gripped in right now (it's -11F there today).

Jason Bottenus, Periscope executive creative director, said: "It's really fucking cold, so we made sweaters. For your face. Because we're a Minnesotan creative agency — what else did you think we were going to do?

"Face Sweaters...so you can feel warm and look hot."

Mauro Borges, Periscope creative director, added: "I was talking to Alex Bogusky and he said that one of the reasons why we should make these is because they are cute. They make your face cute. If you don’t have time to do your makeup or your have a big zit just toss on a face sweater and instant super cute face."