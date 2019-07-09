F&B New York creative launches first children's book

Forsman & Bodenfors knows her as a creative leader at the helm of campaigns sculpted for its New York client roster.

But the world will soon know Jordan Chouteau as author of children’s book "No More Monsters Under Your Bed."

Kids and adults alike are loving the goofy, adorable, not-too-spooky monsters carrying socially positive messages about sharing and conquering your fears.

Best of all, every book comes with a free interactive no-more-monsters patch that kids can attach to their own pajamas and use to scare off the nasties under their bed.

"I wrote this book so monsters could never rob my kids (or me) of a good night's sleep," Chouteau. "Seeing it on the shelves of Barnes & Nobles and seeing children’s reactions to it has been more than I ever imagined."

Chouteau lives in Brooklyn with her husband, Tom, their two boys, Brewer and Wylie, and their dog, Bird. Her first children's book is illustrated by Anat Even Or, who lives in New York City with her husband, Gwilym, daughter, Alwyn, and dog, Nala.