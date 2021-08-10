Experience is everything: Why Walgreens revamped its loyalty program

As third-party cookies phase out, and customers demand personalized experiences from brands, loyalty programs have gained new prominence in marketers’ playbooks.

That’s why in September, Walgreens relaunched what was a basic points-driven loyalty program called Balance Rewards as MyWalgreens, an app that offers a personalized, customized experience for shoppers both online and in-store.

According to Alyssa Raine, group vice president, customer marketing platforms at Walgreens, the program was part of an overall engagement strategy to be more “customer-first and data-savvy.”

“The idea was to build a relationship with the people we interact with every day,” she said. “Your experience [at Walgreens] is different from someone else's. Your experience is different today at noon versus Saturday at 3 a.m. It will also change as life changes, if you have kids, or become a caretaker.”

When Walgreens put out an RFP to redesign its loyalty platform in January 2020, longtime data partner Epsilon, which was already powering Walgreens’ Balance Rewards program, jumped at the opportunity. Epsilon pulled together a cross-discipline team from Publicis Sapient, Leo Burnett and its own teams to win the pitch. (The pitch was separate from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s $600 million integrated review, which WPP won in December.)

The work kicked off in April, with the goal for the platform to go live in the fall as a portal where the 8 million people who interact with the brand every day can take care of their health needs from start to finish, Raine explained.

“We didn't want them to have a transactional, cold experience,” she said. “We wanted it to replicate that experience when you talk to the pharmacist that you really know, and it's a great interaction.”

To create that personalized feel, the app includes daily hyperlocal health alerts about COVID-19, flu and other viruses, as well as allergens and UV indices, and pulls up product bundles that align with these conditions, as well as what customers have bought in the past. The app also includes an option to donate Walgreens cash to local charities as well as the ability to directly chat with a pharmacist.

As the program developed, Publicis agencies jumped in at different points throughout for additional support. Spark Foundry, Turner Duckworth, Razorfish, Publicis Health and Digitas Health pitched in with media, branding, digital design and healthcare, respectively, at different points. Epsilon leads the account, managing Walgreen’s first-party data underpinning the program. The partnership is structured around an integrated scope of work and on a single P&L that reports up to Sean McCarthy, SVP Walgreens Business Lead at Epsilon.

“Last year, we had nine different Publicis agencies, and within that, probably four to five disciplines within those agencies all pushing behind this experience,” McCarthy said, adding that operating on a single P&L helped because “that's usually where the friction happens.”

Since launch, MyWalgreens has grown to 80 million subscribers, but the program is still evolving. Next year, MyWalgreens will launch features to help people manage their physical or mental therapy treatments, as well as nudges to help people maintain healthy behaviors such as going for a walk or drinking more water.

As the program evolves, Walgreens will eventually start to manage it in-house, which will allow it better optimize creative and content to meet customer needs.

For Walgreens, personalization leads to double digit increases in engagement across all touch points, Raine said.

“As the US continues to age and increase its diversity, it becomes really important that we continue to meet [individual] needs, because they will continue to evolve,” she said.