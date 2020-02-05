Expect to see way more of PBR this year thanks to new 72andSunny collab

by Oliver McAteer Added 2 hours ago

More PBR in the world is never a bad thing. Ever.

Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) has named 72andSunny Los Angeles as its lead creative agency.

The duo is gearing up to drop its first campaign this spring.

"Pabst Blue Ribbon has had many chapters in its 175 years, and we’re excited to write a new one with 72andSunny," said Luke Atkinson, SVP marketing, Pabst Blue Ribbon. 

"Pabst is launching many new exciting products as we strive to bring the same creativity our audience possesses to the drinks category, and 72andSunny’s creative pedigree make them the ideal partner."

The brewer is trying to muscle in on the alcoholic seltzer train -- launching Strong Seltzer (eight percent) in August last year. 

Teri Miller, president at 72andSunny Los Angeles, added: "As someone who has been a huge Pabst fan as both a marketer and a bar owner, I'm honored that 72andSunny was chosen to carry the creative torch for the next generation of their storied portfolio. Our shared ambition is to make work as iconic and special as the brand itself."

Last summer, PBR worked with BBH New York. The agency famously took 12,000 cans of beer as payment.

