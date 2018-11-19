What to expect at Campaign US' Breakfast Briefing

The 4A’s and ANA are poised to go head-to-head for a lively debate about in-housing at Campaign US’ first Breakfast Briefing.

Marla Kaplowitz, 4A’s CEO, and Bill Duggan, ANA’s group executive vice president, will be joined by Mitchell Caplan, managing director at Flock at Vox Media in New York City on Tuesday December 4.

"When brands take advertising in-house" is launched in association with leading global digital agency and a WPP company Wunderman.

Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein and Global Head of Media Gideon Spanier will host a series of discussions with industry experts to examine the huge opportunities but also major risks for in-house teams when it comes to driving business results, keeping up with technology and recruiting talent.

We look forward to seeing you there.

AGENDA

08:15 Networking and breakfast

09:00 Welcome from Gideon Spanier, global head of media at Campaign and Lindsay Stein, Campaign US editor

09:05 Introduction James Sanderson, managing director, Wunderman Inside

09:10 Creating an on-site agency: Case study 1 - Warren Chase, vice president and chief operating officer of 140, Verizon’s in-house agency

09:15 Creating an on-site agency: Case study 2 - Teresa Herd, vice president of global creative direction, Intel

09:20 Discussion: What brands want - Campaign to host panel with Warren Chase and Teresa Herd

09:40 Panel: New agency models - Campaign to host James Sanderson, managing director, Wunderman Inside, and Amanda Richman, US CEO Wavemaker

10:05 Panel: Campaign to host discussion with Bill Duggan, group executive vice president ANA, Marla Kaplowitz, CEO 4A’s and Mitchell Caplan, managing director at Flock

10:30 Closing comments