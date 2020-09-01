Ex-Walgreens Boots Alliance comms exec Gulden Mesara joins City of Hope

Independent cancer and diabetes research and treatment center City of Hope has hired Gulden Mesara as SVP and chief communications and marketing officer.

Mesara is set to join the nonprofit on September 15. She will provide overall strategic leadership for City of Hope’s integrated communications and marketing, according to a statement from the group.

Mesara will work with the City of Hope administrative leadership and faculty to increase engagement among current and potential patients, physicians, researchers, donors, industry partners and the general public. She will also serve as a member of City of Hope’s enterprise leadership team.

Mesara was not immediately available for comment.

At the end of last year, Mesara exited the role of Walgreens Boots Alliance’s group VP of communications. She oversaw comms for the company’s enterprise and U.S. businesses and operations, with a portfolio including the Walgreens communications division and external comms, as well as Walgreens Boots Alliance’s internal communications and corporate events.

Mesara joined the pharmacy chain in 2018 as group VP of Walgreens communications. She was also VP of internal comms and events at Walgreens Boots Alliance, the pharmacy chain’s parent company.

Mesara has also worked at AbbVie as VP of global health and commercial communications and leader of U.S. public affairs and head of global brand comms at the biopharmaceutical company. She also served as senior director of international public affairs and comms at Abbott Laboratories before it spun off AbbVie, and had a 13-year tenure at Pfizer.

Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Its main campus is located near Los Angeles, with additional locations throughout Southern California.

