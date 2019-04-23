Ex-Epsilon CEO joins North 6th Agency after Publicis acquisition

Former Epsilon and Zeta Interactive CEO Al DiGuido has joined North 6th Agency (N6A) to lead sales, M&A and strategic initiatives.

DiGuido, who brings with him more than 40 years of experience building and scaling mid-sized and global companies, will work alongside CEO Matt Rizzetta and the N6A leadership team on a variety of executions, including plans to introduce a transformational PR model focused on business outcomes.

"I’ve known Al for my entire career, and have witnessed his vision, integrity and spirit on display for clients, employees and shareholders," said Matt Rizzetta, CEO of N6A. "There is nobody I can think of who is better suited and aligned with N6A’s vision to transform the PR industry through business outcomes. I am beyond excited to have Al play on our team as we take N6A to the next level."

DiGuido first rose to prominence as the CEO of Bigfoot Interactive, where he and his team built one of the most advanced email technology platforms on the market. In 2005, he sold Bigfoot to Alliance Data’s Epsilon business unit for $130 million and became the CEO of Epsilon Interactive.

Under his leadership, Epsilon became one of the dominant email providers in the marketplace and expanded aggressively through the acquisition of DoubleClick. In April 2019, Epsilon was acquired by Publicis for $4.4 billion.

In 2007 DiGuido became CEO of Zeta Interactive, and realized his vision of transcending the solo email business to build an agency that helps marketers realize the full potential of integrated technology platforms, services, and strategies.

"I have yet to meet an agency that can rival N6A’s track record of client results, innovation and outcome-oriented culture," said Al DiGuido, president and chief revenue officer of N6A.

"There is a tremendous opportunity to transform the legacy public relations category with a laser focus on being accountable and aligned with specific business outcomes of CMOs, CEOs and brand marketers today. I believe N6A is perfectly positioned to lead this transformation."