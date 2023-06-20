Evolving brand storytelling for advertisers: Roku’s Chris Bruss

With over 71 million active accounts and a presence in nearly half of U.S. broadband homes, the Roku platform enables advertisers to reach millions of engaged viewers through their streaming journey. Not only does Roku have the large scale, but also the innovation and creativity brands are looking for to stand out in the crowded streaming era.

As we approach the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity Chris Bruss, head of Roku Brand Studio, discusses how Roku takes brands to the next level on the No. 1 streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.