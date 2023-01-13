Everything You Missed at CES 2023 | Campaign US x Channel Factory

Campaign US' Alison Weissbrot and Channel Factory's Lauren Douglass chat through CES 2023 and what advertising trends to watch this year. They recap the brands and agencies in attendance, the future of large conventions like CES, and new breakthrough tech. From smart toilets and audible eyeglasses to L'Oreal's new 'Brow Magic' eyebrow printer, there is much to be excited about in tech.