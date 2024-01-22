Everything marketers need to know about the biggest year ever for gaming

If you’re a believer in quaint truisms like “you can’t have too much of a good thing,” you probably weren’t a gaming fan in 2023.

Even the most dedicated gaming fans were hard pressed to keep up with the avalanche of high quality content released last year. As it turns out, when critically-acclaimed titles that can take up months of the average gaming enthusiast's free time drop within days of one another, it can be too much of a good thing.

Game releases aside, 2023 also contained major business, technology and media innovations that have shaped the video game industry. While last year certainly kept gaming fans occupied, those with an eye on the business of interactive entertainment have been just as busy.

The magnitude of these shifts verge on overwhelming for anyone who might not be following the gaming industry closely.

For those in need of quick primer, here are the key implications from one of the biggest years in gaming:

We love exploring virtual worlds

In 2023, there was a bumper crop of high-quality game releases, which can be attributed to a number of factors – though perhaps most significant was COVID-induced game delays.

Highly anticipated titles such as Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Starfield were delayed from original release dates in 2022 to 2023. It was later divulged by developers that the extra time was used to extensively test the games and hammer out various bugs and glitches – a significant task, given their vast scale. Some of the most popular games last year have involved unfathomably vast virtual worlds for players to explore and (in some cases) shape.

As expectations for virtual words continue to increase, so too does the opportunity for bugs and glitches within them. The scale of these games contributes to growing development timelines, though with cause. One of the key motivations for playing games is to explore and experience worlds that might otherwise be impossible.

While this idea popularized the metaverse, these games demonstrate that much of the hype was the right idea in the wrong application. Consumers love virtual worlds, but they need a purpose.

As a result, much of what was considered the metaverse was, in fact, gaming. In retrospect, a good chunk of marketing spend might have been saved with just a bit of attention toward leading video game experiences.

The new nostalgia

These massive experiences show how far we’ve come from the pixel-laden games of yesteryear. When we get nostalgic, we tend to think of games of the ‘80s or ‘90s – but massively successful remakes this year force us to reconsider the time frame for what constitutes nostalgia. Some of the biggest hits this year were remakes of games originally released during the early aughts: Metroid Prime (2002), Resident Evil 4 (2005) and Dead Space (2008).

Growing up playing video games is no longer a phenomenon constrained to those who had their formative years in the ‘80s or ‘90s; it now includes individuals in their 20s and 30s. Releases from the early 2000s might have defined their youth in the same way that the original Super Mario Bros might have impacted those in their 40s.

As much as it pains us to admit it, “nostalgic eras” are a sliding scale, and as with so much in gaming, the lens through which we think about the typical “demographic” is much smaller than generation-spanning reality.

The fandom effect

The breadth of gaming fandom includes an ever-expanding range of titles that are as long standing as nearly any IP in entertainment. It is no coincidence 2023 releases have been partially characterized by massive hits that are sequels to franchises dating back at least a decade: Super Mario Bros (1985), Street Fighter (1987), Sonic the Hedgehog (1991), Baldur’s Gate (1998) and Call of Duty (2005), among many others.

Game development is a risky business, but leveraging IP with existing fandoms controls for at least one variable: built-in affinity. The modern gaming fan has affinities for these series that are as durable and long-standing as any other fandom across any other form of media. The power that IP has over fandoms is why we will continue to see gaming IP expressed in other media.

Transmedia became cool again

The love that gaming fans have for certain franchises has not been lost on Hollywood. One did not even have to pick up a controller last year to experience blockbuster gaming entertainment.

Hit movies like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Nights and Freddy’s, along with critically acclaimed shows like The Last of Us and Twisted Metal have exposed stories from video games to an expanding audience. With over 50 TV or movie projects based on gaming IP in development, combined with the critical and financial success of last year’s launches, we’re likely to see many more for years to come.

As a result, transmedia, where a story is told across multiple mediums, is undergoing a renaissance. Armed with new gaming studios to support its streaming library, Netflix has been hiring roles specific to transmedia development in addition to developing movies with video game tie-in plans from the get-go.

Gaming’s success in the TV and movie industry has been a bright spot in a year that was otherwise hampered by actor and writer strikes. Both phenomena speak to a fundamental shift for Hollywood in future years – if not media consumption more generally.

Big Tech, Big Gaming

Not to be outdone by their neighbors to the south, Silicon Valley and Big Tech have their sights set on gaming. Last year, Apple became the first major manufacturer to feature current-generation console/PC games as natively playable on mobile, essentially releasing a game console that fits in your pocket.

Tech companies are recognizing that the future of media is interactive and are investing considerable efforts in being a part of that future. Services and devices which accommodate more diverse gaming experiences continue to expand the possible gaming audience, if not the influence of video games more generally.

Continue?

The legacy of 2023 will not merely be a surge in gaming revenues, but an important inflection point in the media landscape. While last year was undoubtedly influential for gaming, it will certainly not be unique in terms of the ongoing trajectory for the industry.

If nothing else, 2024 presents an opportune moment for marketers to refocus attention on media that is shaping the future of consumer entertainment.

Jonathan Stringfield is VP global research and marketing at Activision Blizzard.