Everything to know about Duolingo’s five-second Super Bowl ad

If you’re in one of the regions where Duolingo’s debut Super Bowl ad aired tonight (Feb. 11) — New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Miami, Detroit and Duolingo’s native Pittsburgh — you probably have some questions. Mainly, “WTF?”

According to James Kuczynski, Duolingo’s creative director, that reaction was exactly what the brand was aiming for.

The five-second ad features Duolingo’s beloved unhinged mascot, Duo the owl, performing a feat that is best described by the commercial’s title: Buttception.

Simultaneously, all Duolingo users in the regions the ad aired received a push notification tied to the spot, urging users to do their daily lesson — “no butts about it.”

The ad plays off a specific widget that users can add to their phone screens, which rotates between various photos of Duo throughout the day. The “buttception” photo appears on the widget about halfway through the day every day, and has been the subject of viral social media memes.

The decision to use the much-memed image as the inspiration for its Super Bowl debut ties back to Duolingo’s “community first” approach to marketing. Kuczynski notes that brainstorms always include looking at audience comments and social reactions to inform strategy.

By speaking to a wider audience, he says, Duolingo hopes to “really be part of culture” while showing its commitment to its fanbase.

Continuing a community-first marketing approach

Duolingo — and other TikTok-favorite brands making their Super Bowl debuts — aimed to celebrate the devotion of its fans while broadening its appeal to new audiences.

“We have a large, engaged fanbase that loves our brand, and the more we can tap into that and generate these ambassadors of our brand to talk about us, the better,” says Kuczynski. “You can’t pay for that love of the brand, and we really strive to make them feel heard and want to share something with our content and marketing.”

Referencing the meme makes the ad niche enough to speak to its devoted users, while its famous mascot and the app’s unmistakable “ping” sound will drive recognition for a wider base of language learners.

The absurdity of the creative will likely grab the attention of anyone who sees it, whether they recognize Duo or not.

Duolingo’s CMO on AI and what to expect from the Super Bowl



“We always try to generate something we know our fanbase of learners love, but that can still work and live outside of that group,” says Kuczynski. “We’re using this as an opportunity to reach our core fan base, but then hit a new demo that we haven’t gone after.”

While the Super Bowl attracts a large general audience, “we haven’t tapped into the mass sports audience yet, so we’re using this as an experiment,” he adds.

The strategy behind the push notification

Duolingo decided to advertise in the Super Bowl after a push notification sent during last year’s Big Game was its most engaged with of 2023. It was imperative, then, that this year’s activation would also utilize the power of the push notification.

Last year, the Super Bowl’s communal viewing experience spurred word of mouth discussion about the brand. Kuczynski says with its Super Bowl ad, Duolingo wanted to repeat this success on a larger-scale.

Duolingo users located in the markets where the ad aired received a notification timed for the “exact second” it aired, which Kuczynski says is the first time he’s seen a brand do anything similar. To do this, Duolingo’s internal marketing and engineering teams had to overhaul the app’s notification system to send a push to users in real-time.

The element of surprise

Kuczynski says Duolingo decided not to tease its ad and instead tap into the “surprise element” that is lost when a brand releases its final spot beforehand.

“With this concept, we needed to create a ‘wait, what was that?’ reaction,” he says. “If we were to tease out a concept around what we’re aiming to do, it loses that ‘in the know, in the now’ feeling to create that consumer engagement.”

Since simply advertising during the Super Bowl broadcast no longer guarantees success or attention, brands have the difficult task of generating social media hype to drive engagement beyond the TV screen. Whether viewers are aware of the inspiration behind Duolingo’s ad — or the brand in general — or not, Kuczynski says the goal is to get people talking about it online.

Why TikTok-favorite brands could win Super Bowl LVIII



“People that know us will talk about it and people that don't know us will be like, ‘what did I just see? Let me go on social and see what this even is,” he says.

The abbreviated length of the spot plays into this tactic as well. With the cost of a 30-second spot on CBS’ broadcast selling for around $7 million, the high price was a contributing factor to Duolingo’s decision to create a short ad, CMO Manu Orssaud previously told Campaign US.

But the shorter format also felt more on-brand for Duolingo, says Kuczynski. “We believe you don’t need a large media buy to make something that resonates and generates word-of-mouth and earned media,” he notes.

As a “social-first brand,” Duolingo’s “goal is to drive social conversations — and we believe we can accomplish that in five seconds.”