Everyone is talking about Wordle. Even these 11 brands

Chatter about Wordle, an online word puzzle, is everywhere on social media.

Every day, the game asks users to guess a word, and gives them just six chances to figure it out. Wordle launched last fall, but its popularity jumped from 300,000 players at the start of the month to 2 million last weekend.

Even social media managers are into the game. Here is how 11 brands are hijacking the conversation on Twitter.

Minions

This wordle game is so easy



⬜️⬜️������������⬜️⬜️

��������������������

��������⬛️⬛️⬛️������

⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬛️⬛️

⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬛️⬛️⬛️

��������⬛️⬛️⬛️������

��������������������

������⬛️⬛️⬛️��������

�������������������� — #Minions (@Minions) January 11, 2022

Empire State Building

I do not care about Wordle. I’m literally a building. — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 11, 2022

Buffalo Wild Wings

Jack in the Box

Wordle sending me secret messages pic.twitter.com/jJM8CU9ZLo — Jack in the Box (@JackBox) January 11, 2022

Square

Are we playing Wordle right?



⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️

⬛️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬛️

⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️

⬛️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬛️

⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ — Square (@Square) January 10, 2022

Formula 1

Which F1 personality is hiding behind this Wordle? ��



⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) January 11, 2022

Sunrise Movement

Teletubbies

Petition to add ���� to Wordle so all the Teletubbies can be included! ⁰⁰sign below �� — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) January 11, 2022

Paddy Power

G2 Esports

Wordle 20G2 6/6



�������� ��������

��⬛️⬛️⬛️ ⬛️⬛️⬛️��

��⬛️���� ��������

��⬛️⬛️�� ��⬛️⬛️⬛️

�������� �������� — G2 Esports (@G2esports) January 10, 2022

Canadian Armed Forces working in the United States

The trick to Wordle is being there to Wordle tomorrow.



Please get vaccinated. — Canadian Forces in ���� (@CAFinUS) January 11, 2022

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.