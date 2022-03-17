Everyday images of Ukraine turn into ‘indestructible’ NFTs

The immortality of digital assets takes on a sobering meaning in a new fundraising project by Publicis-owned Performics Mercerbell in Sydney.
In a bid to raise funds in support of people in Ukraine, Kostia Liakhov and Sam Cable from the agency launched ‘The Indestructible Donation’, a collection of 40 images from Ukrainian photographers on sale in NFT form on a blockchain network. The photographers involved have been documenting their cities and culture in Ukraine to protect the memories and beauty of pre-war Ukraine.
Liakhov, senior art director at Performics Mercerbell, said: “We wanted this collection to include not only landmarks but also nursery schools, parks where dogs are walked, ordinary homes that people are so proud of. Some of these photos might be the last records we have of these places.”
Here are some images up for sale, with the captions provided on the site.
Funds raised from the NFT collection will be donated to Come Back Alive, a charitable foundation in Ukraine to provide support to the country’s armed forces, volunteers and their families. The charity accepts donations in cryptocurrency as a secure alternative to the Ukrainian banking system. The agency is also accepting dollar donations through Publicis’ official support page.
This story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific.