EVA Air gets emotional with new campaign

EVA Air, in partnership with MullenLowe and Mediahub LA, has launched a new campaign showcasing the emotional impact of travel.

The surprisingly deep campaign follows two separate sets of characters, a mother and son, and two friends, on their respective journeys to Asia.

It's tricky for a four-minute commercial to introduce several characters, establish a basic plot and wrap everything up nicely in the end, but this ad manages to do it better than most pieces of high-budget content.

The most fun part of this campaign is the fact that all of the ads combined give us a complete, touching and worth-watching story, with EVA Air playing support in the background.

In the first video, the mother and son characters decide to take a trip to Bangkok, where the mother first met her late husband.

On the flight there, we learn that the trip is not as spontaneous as it first seemed when her son surprises her (in a separate ad) for her 60th birthday with help from the hospitable airline staff.

Eventually, they arrive at a temple in Thailand, where mother and son recreate a picture of the mother and her late husband in the same spot it was originally taken. Heartwarming stuff, truly.

In the second concurrent story, we follow a woman in Los Angeles on her journey to surprise her friend who is getting married in Ho Chi Minh.

We’re taken along for the ride as she flies halfway across the world to surprise her friend after telling her that she wouldn't be able to attend her bridal shower, all the while being reminded that this is what peak friendship looks like.

She does eventually meet up with her friend with wedding dress in tow, and good times are had.

It’s common for ads to try and pull at the heartstrings, but many miss the mark. This campaign, on the otherhand, knocks it out of the park, and actually shows how EVA Air can help connect people around the globe to people, pleaces and pasts once thought lost.