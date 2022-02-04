Eugene Levy is the “Thrill Driver” In Nissan’s Super Bowl campaign

When actress Brie Larson pulls up in a hot canary yellow Nissan and asks Eugene Levy if he wants to give it a spin, he replies: “coffee is enough excitement for me.”

She throws him the keys and says “come on,” and he drives away, with each passing scene transforming into a cooler, edgier version of himself.

First, Levy zooms past Schitt’s Creek co-star Catherine O’Hara wearing dark sunglasses. “What the–” she exclaims. Next, he chuckles and drives by Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista drinking coffee at an outdoor cafe. “Is that…Eugene Levy?” Gurira asks.

Suddenly, a long-haired Levy is speeding in his Nissan to save Bautista, who is running from an explosion on the back of a motorcycle. Action film-style, Levy does a donut and says “well, cock-a-doodle-doo,” before zooming off of a building roof to Bautista’s rescue.

The spot ends with a very cool Levy walking out of a movie premier with Larson at his side. “I’ll drive,” Larson says as they jet away in a Nissan SUV.

The spot, created by TBWA\Chiat\Day NY, will air in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI on Feb 13.