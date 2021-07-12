Estrella Jalisco and Tastemade serve up a Classic Michelada

As consumers increasingly tune out ads, publishers have to get creative in developing revenue streams through new kinds of collaborations with brands.

Food publisher Tastemade is doing just that through a partnership with Mexican beer brand Estrella Jalisco. The pair are teaming up to encourage people to enjoy the best days of summer with a cold Classic Michelada by their side.

The Classic Michelada, a Mexican-style lager, features a 3.5% ABV and includes notes of Clamato and lime juice to create the sweet, savory and spicy flavor of a traditional michelada.

To promote the campaign, Estrella Jalisco and Tastemade curated a michelada-inspired recipe collection and offer a complimentary three-month trial of Tastemade+, a subscription video-on-demand service featuring lifestyle programming.

The recipe collection was developed by Tastemade’s culinary team and chef partners who “serve consumers all day long” and know what they want, according to Jeff Imberman, head of sales and brand partners at Tastemade.

Tastemade also used data for its recipe curation based on consumer trends and historical data. People can access the recipes and free trial by scanning the QR code on the back of all Tastemade-branded Classic Michelada cans.

Estrella Jalisco also kicked off a Michelada Mondays contest on July 12, which is National Michelada Day. The AB InBev brand will pay five fans to take a Monday off work over the next few months. People can enter the contest by following @EstrellaJalisco on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and commenting using the #MicheladaMondays and #Giveaway hashtags.

Winners will receive a Michelada-inspired meal curated by Tastemade partner and celebrity chef, Maria Mazon, and access to a virtual cooking class hosted by Chef Mazon.

“Maria was born in Tucson, but she was raised in Sonora, Mexico,” Kelsey Willis, brand director at Estrella Jalisco, told Campaign US. ”Her cuisine is inspired by both sides of her upbringing, and Maria's ability to draw on that inspiration from so many different cultures, which is something that really aligns with Estrella’s perspective. When cultures meet, something really rich and beautiful comes out of it, particularly through food.”

Although this is Tastemade’s first CPG product, Imberman doesn’t consider Tastemade to be “branching out” into e-commerce or product sales.

“It wasn't like we set out as a company to develop a CPG product for ourselves, as much as, ‘How do we serve the needs of our partners?’,” Imberman said. “This was a very obvious marriage that made a lot of sense and a brand that we felt very comfortable getting next to.”

Imberman also noted Tastemade has an authentic connection to the Hispanic market in the U.S. with its first Spanish-language streaming TV channel, Tastemade en Español. This allowed the company to “lend equity to Estrella in an authentic way.”

For Iberman, the campaign is an example of how a modern media company can find original ways to partner with brands and engage with consumers.

“This represents who we are as a modern media company, and how we work with brand partners to bring value to their marketing campaigns and engage the end consumer in new and interesting ways,” he said.

The recipe content and other co-branded programming is available throughout the summer at tastemade.com/estrella-jalisco and across Tastemade and Tastemade Español social channels.