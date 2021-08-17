Essence to offer brands a 'Data Health Check'

Essence has introduced Essence Data Health Check, a consulting service, developed to help brands achieve better business outcomes from their digital marketing activities by improving their audience data strategy. This service is developed through Essence Global Ventures, the agency’s Singapore-based innovation, research and development hub.

In addition to helping brands navigate the seismic shifts in data, identity and privacy due to shifting regulation and changing user sentiment, this offering enables marketers to maximise value from their audience data and optimise consumer brand experience, according to the company. Designed for both in-house marketing teams and external agency service models, the offering also recommends implementation roadmaps to track progress and capture value from their investments.

Kunal Guha, executive vice president, who oversees the strategic direction and delivery of Essence Global Ventures’ research and development efforts, said, “We are now at the dawn of a new era of marketing—one that is defined by consumers’ expectations around their data and privacy, and an industry looking to bring more personalised experiences to their consumers. Essence Data Health Check will underpin the foundations for this privacy-first world, where the ethical compass on consumers’ data is paramount."

The introduction of this offering follows the earlier launch of Essence Media Health Check, a consulting service that aims to boost business outcomes from digital media campaigns. Through Essence Global Ventures, the agency will further develop and incubate more marketing technology products. Similar to Essence Media Health Check and Essence Data Health Check, these solutions will be commercialised and deployed across APAC and globally via Essence’s network of offices.

This story first appeared on Campaign India.