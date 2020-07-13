ESPN launches 'Extra Time' to keep fans excited for the 2021 UEFA Euro Football Championship

The UEFA Euro 2020 Football Championship would have kicked off on July 12, but the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the highly anticipated tour to next year. To keep fans excited about the 2021 event, ESPN and Preacher teamed up to launch a campaign called "Extra Time."

Running across all ESPN social properties and on ESPN.com, the new 30 and 60-second spots focus on how fans and players should turn their disappointment about the championship into opportunity. The spots feature some of the game’s biggest stars, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Gareth Bale.

"From MLS to Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga, and Premier League, soccer is back, and so is UEFA EURO 2020 next summer. We’ve got ‘extra time’ to get ready for one of the biggest tournaments in the world, and we’re letting fans know that ESPN will be with them every step of the way," said Emeka Ofodile, VP of sports marketing at ESPN.

ESPN x UEFA Euro 2020 - Extra Time from PREACHER on Vimeo.

Preacher CSO Seth Gaffney said: "As fans ourselves, it was important to us to empathize with the bummer news but not to wallow in it. When we landed on the idea of reframing the year-long postponement as 'extra time', it felt like a genuine, relatable way to raise interest and intensity."