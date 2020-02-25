Erich & Kallman taps industry vet Kate Higgins as growth chief

San Francisco-based independent agency Erich & Kallman has brought back Kate Higgins, who helped launch the shop in 2016, to serve as chief growth officer.

Higgins, previously president of MullenLowe (Winston-Salem, NC), helped E&K win and lead accounts like General Mills, Chick-fil-A and Noble Wines during her first stint at the shop from 2016 to 2017.

"E&K has established itself as a San Francisco agency punching out world-class creative with much less bullshit than the big agencies have to put up with," said Higgins in a statement. "I’m so happy to be back and can’t wait to put my experience to work for E&K."

As growth chief, Higgins will focus on driving new business for E&K and raising the shop’s profile among marketers and adland as a whole.

"We couldn’t be more excited to have Kate back and driving growth for the agency as we kick off 2020," said E&K Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer Eric Kallman in a statement. "Kate was basically our founding account director, so she not only represents what E&K is all about, but is a true champion of creative and one of the most likable people on the planet. There’s no one better to step into this new role and let everyone know what we’ve built and what we offer."

E&K Co-Founder and President Steve Erich said he has known Higgins since 2008 when they worked together at Crispin Porter + Bogusky on Gap, Old Navy and Microsoft, and she’s one of his "favorite people in the business."

In addition to previously working at CP+B, Higgins spent time at Carmichael Lynch and Fallon. Throughout her career, she’s helped drive business results and create award-winning work for brands like Citi, Hotels.com, Microsoft and Old Navy.