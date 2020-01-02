Equinox playfully claims vanity is most selfless gift you can give

Equinox has always been the pinnacle of fitness douchebaggery.

At a time when everything should be democratized -- including physical and mental wellbeing -- the brand is doubling-down on elitism with a playful campaign that appears to acknowledge its own snobbery and vanity.

"Make Yourself a Gift to the World," created in partnership with Droga5, is (says the brand) "a celebration and exploration of the positive effects that come from a deep devotion to oneself."

Seth Solomons, chief marketing officer of Equinox, said: "Year after year, we see the brand campaign as our opportunity to lead with a strong point of view and communicate a universal truth that is relevant to our community and reflects what’s happening in culture.

"Our message this year, delivered in a playful, tongue-in-cheek way, is a statement about the benefits of being your best self for the benefit of others, turning the idea of self-obsession on its head."

The drive was created by iconic fashion photographer Glen Luchford and directed by world-renowned creative Floria Sigismondi. It will roll out in the U.S., Canada and London with print, digital, social, out of home and video components.

Laurie Howell and Toby Treyer-Evans, group creative directors, Droga5, told Campaign US: "Members come to Equinox to become the best versions of themselves and this campaign is a fresh take on that mission to empower a life well lived.

"Sure, the tone of the work and the language play to the audience and are tongue-in-cheek, but the idea speaks to the truth of being as fit, healthy and happy as you can be, in both mind and body, and how your well-being can positively affect others, society and the world around you.

"It’s not just about being well physically, but rather a total, holistic proposition. As a team, we were interested in an idea that flipped a seemingly self-centered pursuit into a selfless one. The work is all about making you stop and think by presenting, playfully, what feels on its surface like an outrageous statement, but as you are pulled in, you can’t help but begin to nod along."