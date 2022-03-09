Eos urges people to donate their pubes to save the planet

Did you know that your pubes can help save the planet?

Personal care brand Eos wants its customers to understand that their hair waste can be used as a renewable solution to curb soil erosion.

Its spreading the word with a cheeky campaign, released on Tuesday, called Pubes for the Planet, in which it asks people to donate their pubic hair to support Matter of Trust (MOT), a renewable resource nonprofit that specializes in repurposing discarded hair.

Eos will send consumers who sign up on a dedicated microsite a free “pube collection pouch” with a pre-labeled return envelope addressed to its “Pube Park” at MOT’s headquarters in San Francisco, along with a travel-sized shaving cream. MOT will use the hair to create products that fight soil erosion.

The campaign, created in partnership with Mischief @ No Fixed Address, comes after Eos had what chief marketing officer Soyoung Kang called “a breakout year in hair removal.”

The company, previously most well-known for its orb-shaped chapsticks, saw its shaving cream go viral on TikTok last year after influencer Carly Joy urged consumers to buy the product and “bless your f*ing cooch.” That led Eos to launch the “Bless your F*ing Cooch” shaving cream line, a limited-edition collection that used Joy’s colorful description of how to use the product to shave public hair as its instructions.

Eos is driving consumers to the www.pubesfortheplanet.com microsite with a video featuring a cast of animated pube characters explaining how human hair can fight against soil erosion. The brand will promote the video on its social channels as well as ongoing educational social content about hair waste and sustainability created with MOT.

The microsite also includes educational materials and research provided MOT on how human hair can be recycled sustainably to protect the environment.

“It was important for us to make this not just about being a funny stunt but doing something that helps an organization that does great work,” Kang said.

For Kang, the notion of connecting the humorous and edgy voice that Eos has built with something that is purpose-driven was exciting. Eos is also matching every pube donation with a monetary donation to MOT of up to $15,000.

“This connects what has been a really funny road we've been on in the world of shaving your cooch into something that shines a light on an organization that's doing great work by upcycling hair into oil absorbing mats,” she said.