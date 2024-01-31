Eos reads NSFW DMs in lotion campaign

Hey everyone, this is Sabrina Sanchez, creative editor at Campaign US, glad to make it to the end of January. Tomorrow marks the start of Black History Month and my official Super Bowl countdown.

The Martin Agency promotes Danny Robinson to CEO

Countdown to Super Bowl LVIII:

Oreo invites people to ‘twist’ on big decisions in Super Bowl spot

Nerds marketers on teasing Super Bowl spot and working with Addison Rae

Watch all of the Super Bowl LVIII ads

Watch all the Super Bowl LVIII teasers

Anheuser-Busch to lean on celebrities, dogs and a hint of nostalgia at Super Bowl LVIII

Editor’s Pick

(Photo credit: Eos, used with permission)

Just briefly: Eos Vanilla Cashmere Body Lotion has a reputation on TikTok for being an aphrodisiac (just check the comments), and the brand’s new campaign co-signs the rumors.

Behind the scenes: Dirty DMs, created in-house, depicts an elderly grandmother reading feral comments left by people on TikTok who say the smell of the Vanilla Cashmere Body Lotion has made them magnets for lovemaking.

The 60-second campaign video, which is running on YouTube and social media, includes comments such as “That lotion will get you flipped like a pancake” and “Don’t wear this around your man unless you are prepared to go to poundtown.”

The campaign concept was created on the idea that hype for Eos lotion is so real that Eos couldn’t say it better themselves.

The message: The campaign is funny and authentically on-brand for Eos, which has historically leaned into irreverence with viral campaigns inspired by TikTok — evidenced by its award-winning Bless Your F*ing Cooch campaign launched in 2021 for Eos shaving cream, by Mischief @ No Fixed Address. It generates laughter and intrigue for its lotion product by successfully using customers’ words, instead of their own.

Hot Topic

As Super Bowl LVIII creeps closer and brands unveil their spots, several brands have announced intentions to make their Big Game debut on Feb. 11.

Popeyes, NYX, Nerds, Etsy, Duolingo, Opendoor, Starry, Kawasaki, Cerave, The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, PlutoTV and Lindt chocolate will all be advertising in the Super Bowl for the first time this year, with many already teasing their game day ads.

Kawasaki, PlutoTV and Lindt Chocolate, meanwhile, have unveiled the full spots, set to run nationally during the CBS broadcast, while others, such as Duolingo, will run regional or digital ads.

The fresh faces come as the ticket price for a 30-second spot tops $7 million, and some legacy brands, such as automakers GM and Ford chose not to make the investment. It also comes amid speculation that this year’s Super Bowl could draw record-breaking viewership, as Grammy-winning music artist Taylor Swift could make an appearance to support her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Thanks to Swift’s connection to an already competitive game, Super Bowl LVIII may have the most expensive tickets on record. As of Monday, the average price for a Super Bowl ticket was about $9,800, or 70% more expensive than last year, according to TickPick, cited by CNN.

Still, some advertisers question the value of advertising in the Super Bowl, especially when high stakes increase the pressure to get it right. The wave of new brands begs the question: Is advertising in the Super Bowl still a worthwhile investment for smaller brands, or are there more valuable ways to spend the ad budget? Email us and we may include your response in the next newsletter.

