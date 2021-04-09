Eos launches ‘Bless Your F*ing Cooch’ shaving cream line inspired by TikTok creator

It all started with a TikTok.

In February, influencer Carly Joy (@killljoyy) posted a clip on her TikTok account explaining how to use eos’ shave cream to “bless your f--kin cooch” — in other words, shave your nether regions without getting razor bumps.

Her humorous instructions on how to get "one smooth-ass hooha" went viral, surpassing 17 million views on TikTok. It even caught the attention of eos, who actively engages with the TikTok community.

“Once we saw it, we knew that it was such a genuine expression of a topic that historically has been taboo,” eos CMO Soyoung Kang told Campaign US. “We absolutely fell in love with the realness and the authenticity in the video.”

The video was also an unexpected sales magnet. Joy’s post contributed to a 25 times order increase on eos’ website. Website traffic to eos’ shaving category increased 450x. The shaving cream also became the number one shave brand in Target and sold out across the country in weeks.

The success of the post inspired eos to create "Bless Your F*ing Cooch," a limited-edition shaving cream collection created in collaboration with Mischief @ No Fixed Address, using Joy’s candid instructions.

“We were just thinking about what we could do and [we decided] we should actually take her word for it instead of taking the word of the brand,” said Bianca Guimaraes, executive creative director of Mischief @ No Fixed Address.

The instructions read: “1. You’re going to take your cooch. 2. Hopefully you’re in the shower, if you’re not f* it, it still works. 3. Then LISTEN TO THIS F*ING PART: You’re gonna go down first. 4. Then you’re gonna go sideways on half of it. 5. Go sideways the other half of it. 6. And THEN you go up. Stay blessed. #SmoothHooha.”

Although Joy delivered a raw and unfiltered how-to, eos thought the bold language sent the perfect message.

“In the world of this type of product the language is not particularly engaging,” Kang said. “The genius of what Carly Joy did is that she used colorful, real language and made it much more relatable.”

The limited edition collection isn’t available for purchase, but users can slide into eos’ TikTok DMs for a chance to win the cream. eos gifted the set to Joy, who posted her reaction on where else? TikTok.

Eos is the latest brand to experience a surge in sales thanks to a cult following on TikTok. CeraVe, Elf Camo Concealer and Isle of Paradise Tanning Spray also flew off the shelves thanks to posts by users of the social media platform.

“The magic of TikTok isn't just the chance to create, but also to discover new people, products and communities, and we're seeing the platform become a discovery engine for commerce,” Sandie Hawkins, US general manager of global business solutions at TikTok, said in a statement. “Brands like eos are now going viral and seeing an increase in awareness and sales, all because people are watching TikToks using and recommending their product. This type of engagement and ease of discoverability can be attributed to the blend of community, shopping and entertainment that can only be found on TikTok."