Eos CMO Soyoung Kang to chair 2021 Campaign US Agency of the Year Awards

Campaign US is pleased to announce Soyoung Kang, chief marketing officer of Eos Products, as the 2021 Agency of the Year Awards jury chair.

Kang oversees all strategy, planning and operations across marketing and e-commerce for the beauty brand. A truly multidisciplinary marketer, she has expanded Eos’ product pipeline, launched major brand campaigns and engineered DTC product drops for the brand.

Under her direction, Eos has become one of the most forward-thinking brands on TikTok. The company launched a provocative shaving cream line called “Bless Your F#@%ing Cooch” inspired by a viral TikTok video from creator Carly Joy that sent products flying off the shelves. Quick-thinking campaigns like these have led Eos to grow its TikTok channel to more than 500,000 followers.

Kang has a rich history as a marketer. She was formerly SVP of brand at Bath & Body Works and held strategy roles at Victoria’s Secret and L Brands. But like any successful modern marketer, she has a diverse skill set stemming from her architecture background at MIT.

“It’s an incredible honor to join Alison Weissbrot and the Campaign US team as jury chair for the Agency of the Year Awards,” Kang said in a statement. “This past year brought many challenging circumstances for our industry, and yet with the vision and leadership of our agency partners, the work continues to push the boundaries on innovation, creativity and effectiveness. That’s something truly worthy of celebration.”

Agencies have until Thursday, November 11, to enter the Agency of the Year Awards without incurring a late fee. The extended deadline to enter is Thursday, November 18.

All North and South American media, marketing, advertising, PR and digital agencies are invited to submit.

We look forward to celebrating our honorees and winners at an in-person event in New York City on February 17, 2022.