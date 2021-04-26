Enterprise Holdings selects UM as media agency of record

Enterprise Holdings named UM as its media agency of record in North America and Europe, the agency confirmed on Tuesday.

UM, which also recently won Behr, will lead media strategy, planning, buying, data and analytics across the company’s brands: Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car.

Omnicom Media Group's PHD was the incumbent for Enterprise, which launched a formal review last fall.

“The travel industry is poised for an exciting period of growth, and we are confident that UM’s unique approach to partnership and media strategy will help drive our expansion in key global markets,” Chris Almeida, vice president of global marketing and digital, Enterprise Holdings, said in a statement. “It has never been more critical to evolve and innovate as we look to the future, and UM’s data-driven capabilities will advance our goals of building out our marketing and technology solutions to support our diverse brands and business portfolio.”

Enterprise Holdings offers car rental, carsharing, truck rental, fleet management, retail car sales, travel management and other transportation services throughout North America and Europe. The company spent nearly $50 million in measured media last year, according to Kantar.

“We are thrilled to welcome Enterprise Holdings to the UM family,” Eileen Kiernan, global CEO, UM, added in a statement. “We look forward to leveraging our futureproof approach to drive data-fueled innovation and performance for the company and its iconic brands, accelerating its transformation to the world’s leading mobility company.”

Enterprise announced Ogilvy as its agency of record for global brand strategy on Monday, with a remit including developing brand strategy, positioning, architecture, identity and design standards.

The pandemic has upended rental car businesses. Enterprise sold a large chunk of its vehicles after travel halted at the start of the pandemic, and competitor Hertz filed for bankruptcy in May.