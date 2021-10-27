Enter the metaverse and get in the weeds on TV measurement at our next two virtual events

Join Campaign US this fall for two virtual events that will keep you up to speed on two fast-moving and critical topics in advertising and marketing today.

Campaign Tech Talks: Gaming brings back our popular Tech Talks franchise to dive into the metaverse and help you better understand how to connect with consumers in this fast-paced fragmented landscape.

Join us on November 18 at 12 p.m. ET to learn from top marketers about how brands are navigating the gaming ecosystem. We’ll break down stereotypes of the gamer audience, dive into the challenges and opportunities for marketers on gaming platforms and take a look at how the worlds of gaming and entertainment are colliding — and what it means for brands.

Our speakers include:

Stephanie Perdue, VP of brand marketing, Chipotle Mexican Grill

Joe Barnes, director of Bud Light sports marketing, Anheuser-Busch

Jonathan Stringfield, VP of global marketing, measurement and insight, Activision Blizzard

Prianka Nandy, chief information and technology officer, Special Olympics

Reginald Cash, CEO, 3BlackDot

Charles Gabriel, VP and head of U.S. advertising, WildBrain Spark

Next up: One of the most fundamental shifts in advertising is happening on TV. Join us virtually on December 9 at 12 p.m. ET for Convene: The Future of TV Measurement. We’ll dive into the weeds of how the $70 billion TV market is transforming as buyers and sellers adopt new currencies and measurement.

We’ll discuss what’s next for the TV industry after Nielsen had its MRC accreditation suspended, what the next frontier of measurement looks like as the industry becomes better at quantifying attention and how brands can take advantage of the fast-growing CTV landscape in conjunction with their linear buying strategies.

